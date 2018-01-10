Dr. Eduardo Herrera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Herrera, MD
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Herrera, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COSTA RICA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Herrera works at
Locations
-
1
Tulane Center for Women's Health4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 302, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 988-8070
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herrera?
Worked with him 30 yrs ago and he was the best. Beautiful incision stitching. One of a kind.
About Dr. Eduardo Herrera, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1750474052
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COSTA RICA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herrera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herrera works at
Dr. Herrera has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herrera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.