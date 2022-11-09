Dr. Eduardo Gonzalez-Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez-Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Gonzalez-Hernandez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Eduardo Gonzalez-Hernandez, MD PLLC401 SW 42nd Ave Ste 200, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 443-4493
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Preferred Care Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Hernandez has awesome bedside manners plus a great surgeon will not go to anyone else else
About Dr. Eduardo Gonzalez-Hernandez, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578515532
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Combined Hand Surgery Fellowship
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Gonzalez-Hernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez-Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez-Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gonzalez-Hernandez works at
Dr. Gonzalez-Hernandez has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Elbow Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear).
Dr. Gonzalez-Hernandez speaks Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez-Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
