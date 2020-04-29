Overview

Dr. Eduardo Gonzalez, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Eduardo J Gonzalez MD in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.