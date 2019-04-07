Dr. Eduardo Garza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Garza, MD
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Garza, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Garza works at
Locations
-
1
Fleur Women's Health Center72780 Country Club Dr Ste A103, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 779-5511Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garza?
Dr Garza delivered my son 10 years ago, really listened to my wants as a mother and I’m so excited to have him again for this pregnancy! There is sometimes a wait because he really takes time to acknowledge all your concerns and his US tech and NP are amazing as well!!
About Dr. Eduardo Garza, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1053371690
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garza works at
Dr. Garza has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.