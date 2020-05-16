Dr. Garcia-Ferrer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eduardo Garcia-Ferrer, MD
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Garcia-Ferrer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Locations
Mercy Hospital St Louis615 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-6000
Mercy Childrens Surgery Associates621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 6018B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-6545
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, personal care.
About Dr. Eduardo Garcia-Ferrer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia-Ferrer accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia-Ferrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia-Ferrer has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia-Ferrer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garcia-Ferrer speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia-Ferrer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia-Ferrer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia-Ferrer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia-Ferrer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.