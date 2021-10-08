Dr. Eduardo Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Garcia, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Tex Med Br
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
-
1
Space City Pain Specialists17448 Highway 3 Ste 136, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 338-4443
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Physicians' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garcia performed 2 non-invasive procedures on my back with very good success in relieving my pain.
About Dr. Eduardo Garcia, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Med Br
- Baylor College Med Affil Hospital
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.