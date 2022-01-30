Dr. Eduardo Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Garcia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
Newton Wellesley Pathology Associates PC2000 Washington St Ste 567, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 928-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A great neurologist! Dr. Garcia is attentive to listen to my issues. He asked a lot of questions to get to the bottom of my symptoms and makes effective treatment plans to include both medication and life style changes. Thank you, Dr. Garcia.
About Dr. Eduardo Garcia, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1235185968
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Boston Medical Center
- Boston Va Med Ctr/Boston U
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Epilepsy and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.