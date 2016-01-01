See All Radiation Oncologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Eduardo Fernandez-Vicioso, MD

Radiation Oncology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eduardo Fernandez-Vicioso, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MALAGA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Fernandez-Vicioso works at Champaign Dental Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Deerfield Beach, FL, Aventura, FL, Tamarac, FL, Plantation, FL, Pembroke Pines, FL and Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Broward Health Medical Center
    1600 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 317-1314
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 12:30pm
  2. 2
    21st Century Oncology - Deerfield Beach
    266 W Hillsboro Blvd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 481-8733
  3. 3
    Aventura Office
    21355 E Dixie Hwy Ste 111, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 692-1100
  4. 4
    Tamarac Office
    7850 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 724-8500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Broward Health North
    201 E Sample Rd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (754) 800-7808
  6. 6
    Plantation
    350 NW 84th Ave Ste 102, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 370-7555
  7. 7
    Pembroke Pines Office
    12309 Pembroke Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 392-4750
  8. 8
    Coral Springs Office
    2101 Riverside Dr Ste 101, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 341-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Adult Development Disorders
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Adult Development Disorders

Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Adult Development Disorders Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Eduardo Fernandez-Vicioso, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1558367722
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic - Residency in Radiation Oncology
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • UNIVERSITY OF MALAGA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eduardo Fernandez-Vicioso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez-Vicioso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez-Vicioso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez-Vicioso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez-Vicioso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez-Vicioso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez-Vicioso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

