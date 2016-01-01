Overview

Dr. Eduardo Fernandez-Vicioso, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MALAGA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Fernandez-Vicioso works at Champaign Dental Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Deerfield Beach, FL, Aventura, FL, Tamarac, FL, Plantation, FL, Pembroke Pines, FL and Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.