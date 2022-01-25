Dr. Eduardo Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Fernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Fernandez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Locations
-
1
Adolfo A. Aldape M.d.p.a.1710 E Saunders St Ste B660, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 795-8270
-
2
Laredo Medical Center1700 E Saunders St, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 795-8270
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
- Laredo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernandez?
The best I had he took his time and explained The whole procedure
About Dr. Eduardo Fernandez, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1437209228
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Neurogenic Bladder and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.