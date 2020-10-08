Overview

Dr. Eduardo Fernandez, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical Ctr at Piscataway and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Fernandez works at Jefferson Cancer Center in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

