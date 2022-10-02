See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Duluth, MN
Dr. Eduardo Ehrenwald, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Eduardo Ehrenwald, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Dr. Ehrenwald works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St Fl 4, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 02, 2022
    I was frightened about my situation. Dr Ehrenwald came to see me prior to the lifesaving procedure. He answered all my question carefully so that I understood. He was kind, gentle and compassionate calming me completely. He spoke with me in the prep area before starting the procedure which went smoothly saving my life. I trust him completely and recommend him 100%.
    Boyd — Oct 02, 2022
    About Dr. Eduardo Ehrenwald, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1710930110
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Abbott Northwestern Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eduardo Ehrenwald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehrenwald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ehrenwald has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ehrenwald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ehrenwald works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Dr. Ehrenwald’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehrenwald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehrenwald.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehrenwald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehrenwald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

