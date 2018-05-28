See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Florence, SC
Dr. Eduardo Donato Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eduardo Donato Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from U Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center.

Dr. Donato Jr works at MUSC Health - Cardiology - Florence Medical Pavilion in Florence, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MUSC Health - Cardiology - Florence Medical Pavilion
    1594 Freedom Blvd Ste 100, Florence, SC 29505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 28, 2018
    Dr Donato spends a lot of time with his patients and very thorough. He will get all test ran to see what your problem is. He also keep you up to date with all vaccines necessary for your condition.
    Desonful40 in Florence — May 28, 2018
    About Dr. Eduardo Donato Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1629035878
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Hosp-Jersey City Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Jersey City Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • U Santo Tomas
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Florence Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eduardo Donato Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donato Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Donato Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Donato Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donato Jr works at MUSC Health - Cardiology - Florence Medical Pavilion in Florence, SC. View the full address on Dr. Donato Jr’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Donato Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donato Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donato Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donato Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

