Overview

Dr. Eduardo Dias, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Rio Grande Do Sul, Brazil and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital.



Dr. Dias works at Daniel Hatef MD in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.