Dr. Eduardo Dias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Dias, MD
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Dias, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Rio Grande Do Sul, Brazil and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital.
Dr. Dias works at
Locations
-
1
Daniel Hatef MD2004 Hayes St Ste 310, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 620-5535
-
2
Saint Thomas Medical Partners - Breast Surgery - Midtown Hospital300 20th Ave N Ste 601, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 284-5887
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dias?
I was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer back in April. Dr. Dias was so amazing. He made sure I understood every step in the diagnosis and treatment process. He is incredibly personable and kind. He made my husband and I feel at ease during the most difficult time. He was both friendly and professional and I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Eduardo Dias, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1174889653
Education & Certifications
- Sso-Approved Breast Oncology Fellowship At Vanderbilt University
- Vanderbilt University Residency In Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Universidade Federal Do Rio Grande Do Sul, Brazil
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dias works at
Dr. Dias speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.