Dr. Eduardo Desousa, MD
Dr. Eduardo Desousa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Moore, OK. They completed their fellowship with Weill Med Coll Cornell U
Dr. Desousa works at
Mercy Neurology Clinic Moore1060 Sw 4th St, Moore, OK 73160 Directions (405) 302-2661Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Norman Regional Hospital
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. De Sousa is what I believe to be one of the best doctors I have ever been to, certainly the best neurologist I have been to. I travel from the Texas panhandle to Moore, OK, to see him. His takes his time, is thorough and explains everything very well. I finally found a great doctor who really knows his stuff related to neuropathy. I highly recommend Dr. De Sousa.
- Neurology
- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
- Weill Med Coll Cornell U
- McP & Hahnemann Hospitals; Drexel U
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Desousa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desousa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
