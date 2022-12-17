See All Neurologists in Moore, OK
Dr. Eduardo Desousa, MD

Neurology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eduardo Desousa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Moore, OK. They completed their fellowship with Weill Med Coll Cornell U

Dr. Desousa works at Mercy Neurology Clinic in Moore, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Neurology Clinic Moore
    1060 Sw 4th St, Moore, OK 73160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 302-2661
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
  • Norman Regional Hospital
  • OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center

Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Testing Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 17, 2022
    Dec 17, 2022
Dr. De Sousa is what I believe to be one of the best doctors I have ever been to, certainly the best neurologist I have been to. I travel from the Texas panhandle to Moore, OK, to see him. His takes his time, is thorough and explains everything very well. I finally found a great doctor who really knows his stuff related to neuropathy. I highly recommend Dr. De Sousa.
    — Dec 17, 2022
    About Dr. Eduardo Desousa, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1992819700
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Weill Med Coll Cornell U
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • McP & Hahnemann Hospitals; Drexel U
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eduardo Desousa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desousa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desousa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desousa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desousa works at Mercy Neurology Clinic in Moore, OK. View the full address on Dr. Desousa’s profile.

    Dr. Desousa has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desousa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Desousa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desousa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desousa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desousa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

