Overview

Dr. Eduardo Dejesus, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University Nacional Pedro Henriquez and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Dejesus works at Manuel J Palafox, DO PA in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.