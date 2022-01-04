Overview

Dr. Eduardo Dasilveira, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Federal University Of Rio De Janeiro|Universidade Federal Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and O'Connor Hospital.



Dr. Dasilveira works at Gastroenterology Consultants of San Jose in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Food Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.