Dr. Eduardo Cutie, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eduardo Cutie, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Havana University School Of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Steward Neurology Specialists Hollywood7369 Sheridan St Ste 101, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 981-3850
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Dr. Cutite is very understanding and he provide me with the care that I need.
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1932159670
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Havana University School Of Med
Dr. Cutie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cutie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
