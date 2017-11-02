See All Neurologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Eduardo Cutie, MD

Neurology
2 (14)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eduardo Cutie, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Havana University School Of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Cutie works at Steward Neurology Specialists Hollywood in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Hospital West.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steward Neurology Specialists Hollywood
    7369 Sheridan St Ste 101, Hollywood, FL 33024

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Difficulty With Walking
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
Difficulty With Walking
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan

Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Primary Dystonias Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
    Nov 02, 2017
    Dr. Cutite is very understanding and he provide me with the care that I need.
    Sanford, FL — Nov 02, 2017
    About Dr. Eduardo Cutie, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932159670
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jersey City Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Havana University School Of Med
    Medical Education

