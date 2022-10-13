Overview

Dr. Eduardo Covarrubias, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY / SAN LUIS OBISPO CAMPUS.



Dr. Covarrubias works at Eduardo Covarrubias Pedi Hltcr in El Paso, TX with other offices in Socorro, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.