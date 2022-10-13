Dr. Eduardo Covarrubias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covarrubias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Covarrubias, MD
Dr. Eduardo Covarrubias, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY / SAN LUIS OBISPO CAMPUS.
Locations
Eduardo Covarrubias M.d.; P.A.1570 Lomaland Dr Ste A, El Paso, TX 79935 Directions (915) 590-4555
Border Pediatrics4500 N MESA ST, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 440-4400
Pediatric Group of Central El Paso1512 N Zaragoza Rd Ste A1, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 855-7700
The Lower Valley Pediatric Night Clinic P.A.10211 Alameda Ave, Socorro, TX 79927 Directions (915) 440-4400
Dr. Covarrubias has been our family pediatrician since my brother was small. My brother will be 43 next month. Now he’s my kids’ pediatrician. He’s always been real nice. He’s amazing!
About Dr. Eduardo Covarrubias, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- CALIFORNIA STATE POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY / SAN LUIS OBISPO CAMPUS
Dr. Covarrubias has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Covarrubias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Covarrubias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Covarrubias speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Covarrubias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covarrubias.
