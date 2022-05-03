Dr. Correia accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eduardo Correia, MD
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Correia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Dr. Correia works at
Locations
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Neurology19 Davis Ave Fl 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 897-3670
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I think he is a very caring and knowledgeable
About Dr. Eduardo Correia, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1598179178
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE
- Neurology
Dr. Correia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Correia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Correia.
