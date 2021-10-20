Dr. Eduardo Cifuentes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cifuentes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Cifuentes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Cifuentes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in North Charleston, SC.
Dr. Cifuentes works at
Locations
Palmetto Low Country Bhvrl Hlth2777 SPEISSEGGER DR, North Charleston, SC 29405 Directions (843) 747-5830
Compass Health Systems P.A.11440 N Kendall Dr Ste 208, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 279-5535
Compass Carolina Health Systems PA1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd Ste 201, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 745-5153
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best Doctor, compassionate, and knowledgeable about his field of Psychiatric.
About Dr. Eduardo Cifuentes, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cifuentes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cifuentes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cifuentes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cifuentes works at
Dr. Cifuentes has seen patients for Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cocaine Addiction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cifuentes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cifuentes speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cifuentes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cifuentes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cifuentes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cifuentes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.