Dr. Chavez Ruiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eduardo Chavez Ruiz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eduardo Chavez Ruiz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DR. JOSE MATIAS DELGADO / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA.
Dr. Chavez Ruiz works at
Legacy Community Health Services Inc6550 Mapleridge St Ste 106, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 351-7360
Houston Area Community Svr Dba2150 W 18th St Ste 300, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 426-0027
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Eduardo Chavez Ruiz, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSIDAD DR. JOSE MATIAS DELGADO / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Psychiatry
Dr. Chavez Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chavez Ruiz speaks Spanish.
