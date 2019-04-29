Dr. Eduardo Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Chang, MD
Dr. Eduardo Chang, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
The Woodlands Lung Center3115 College Park Dr Ste 110, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (936) 447-9351
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Has been my Doctor for at least ten years. Has helped me stay lung healthy.
About Dr. Eduardo Chang, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Tulane University Hospital School Of Medicine-Sleep Medicine Fellowship|Tulane University School Of Medicine-Pulmonary and Critical Care Fellowship|Tulane University Schoolf Of Medicine-Allergy and Clinical Immunology Fellowship
- Tulane University School Of Medicine-Internal Medicine Residency
- Tulane Univ Sch Med|Tulane University School Of Medicine-Internal Medicine Intership
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease
