Dr. Eduardo Castillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Castillo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2000 Cooper St Ste 100B, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 924-9002
-
2
Baylor Surgicare At Fort Worth750 12th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 334-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very short wait, very thorough visit, excellent bedside manner
About Dr. Eduardo Castillo, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1023035623
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Dr. Castillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castillo has seen patients for Anal Fissure and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo.
