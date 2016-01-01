Overview

Dr. Eduardo Careaga, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Keralty Hospital Miami, Larkin Community Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs.



Dr. Careaga works at Miami Aesthetic Center in Doral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.