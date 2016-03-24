Overview

Dr. Eduardo Calderon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Calderon works at Mercy St. Vincent in Toledo, OH with other offices in Oregon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.