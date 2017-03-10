Dr. Eduardo Bedoya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedoya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Bedoya, MD
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Bedoya, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.
Dr. Bedoya works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bedoya Eye Care P A876 Sw State Road 247, Lake City, FL 32025 Directions (386) 755-7595
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bedoya?
In my personal opinion, he's the very best. He is extremely careful and meticulous in every part of his exam, gives honest opinions based on knowledge and experience and keeps up with new and better options so he can offer you the very best results from any choices you make. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Eduardo Bedoya, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629173158
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bedoya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bedoya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bedoya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bedoya works at
Dr. Bedoya has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bedoya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bedoya speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedoya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedoya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bedoya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bedoya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.