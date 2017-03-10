See All Ophthalmologists in Lake City, FL
Dr. Eduardo Bedoya, MD

Ophthalmology
2.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eduardo Bedoya, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.

Dr. Bedoya works at Eye Center Of North Florida in Lake City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Bedoya Eye Care P A
    876 Sw State Road 247, Lake City, FL 32025 (386) 755-7595

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Diplopia
Senile Cataracts
Treatment frequency



Stye Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 10, 2017
    In my personal opinion, he's the very best. He is extremely careful and meticulous in every part of his exam, gives honest opinions based on knowledge and experience and keeps up with new and better options so he can offer you the very best results from any choices you make. I would recommend him to anyone.
    Kathy Starling in Live Oak, FL — Mar 10, 2017
    About Dr. Eduardo Bedoya, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1629173158
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eduardo Bedoya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedoya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bedoya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bedoya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bedoya works at Eye Center Of North Florida in Lake City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bedoya’s profile.

    Dr. Bedoya has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bedoya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedoya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedoya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bedoya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bedoya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

