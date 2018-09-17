See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Athens, AL
Dr. Eduardo Bazan Lavanda, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Eduardo Bazan Lavanda, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Athens, AL. They graduated from Cayetano Heredia U Peruana and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital.

Dr. Bazan Lavanda works at Athens-Limestone Hospital in Athens, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sleep Disorders Center
    205 Sanders St, Athens, AL 35611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 771-7378

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Athens-Limestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Sleep Apnea
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Sleep Apnea
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 17, 2018
    Dr. Bazan and staff very helpful and patient. I felt at ease at this appointment. Highly recommend!!!!
    HAPPY PATIENT in MADISON, AL — Sep 17, 2018
    About Dr. Eduardo Bazan Lavanda, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1669791364
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University
    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hosp
    Internship
    • Metropolitan Hosp Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Cayetano Heredia U Peruana
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
