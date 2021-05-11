Dr. Eduardo Barroso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barroso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Barroso, MD
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Barroso, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Locations
Dr. Eduardo Barroso6141 Sunset Dr Ste 100, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 596-7878Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After seeing several recommended Plastic Surgeons I chose Dr Barroso because of his perfessionalism and the manner in which he explained the process of my procedure. After seeing my results I am certain I made the right decision.
About Dr. Eduardo Barroso, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Rush Presby St Lukes Mc
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University Of Miami, B.S. In Chemistry
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barroso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barroso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barroso speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Barroso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barroso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barroso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barroso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.