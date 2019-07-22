Overview

Dr. Eduardo Anorga, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Anorga works at Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida OAWF in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.