Dr. Eduardo Anorga, MD
Dr. Eduardo Anorga, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Countryside2414 Enterprise Rd, Clearwater, FL 33763 Directions (727) 461-6026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Eduardo Anorga, MD2990 Lomita Blvd # B, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 546-3461
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Been seeing the Dr. for over 20 years.....Highly recommend
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
