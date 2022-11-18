Dr. Eduardo Alcocer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alcocer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Alcocer, MD
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Alcocer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
Locations
Austin Gastroenterology7951 Shoal Creek Blvd Ste 200 Bldg 2, Austin, TX 78757 Directions (512) 766-2348
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Gastroantroaligist? The visit was on time and thorough. I would absolutely recommend Dr Alcocer, he is as kind as he is knowledgeable. .
About Dr. Eduardo Alcocer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1932184512
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- Baylor College Of Med|University Tx Med School At Houston
