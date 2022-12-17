Dr. Eduard Rozner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rozner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduard Rozner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eduard Rozner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Rozner works at
Locations
Neurological Care PC408 Jay St Ste 300, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 522-3000
Champaign Dental Group1706 Cropsey Ave Ste A, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 259-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eduard Rozner, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rozner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rozner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rozner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rozner has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rozner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rozner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rozner.
