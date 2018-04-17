Overview

Dr. Eduard Fuzaylov, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tajik State Medical University Named After Abuali Ibn Sino and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital.



Dr. Fuzaylov works at Internal Medicine in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.