Dr. Eduard Bover, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduard Bover, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eduard Bover, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Bover works at
Locations
-
1
Queen-Nassau Nephrology Svs300 Old Country Rd Ste 111, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 745-0500
-
2
Marc J Yunis MD PC1100 Stewart Ave Ste 2, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 357-0004
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bover?
Dr. Bover has been treating me for 12 years. He exudes a quiet confidence that easily keeps a patient at ease while meeting with him. While I've only met with him for routine visits, I would not hesitate to trust anything he suggested to me in the way of acute treatment, if necessary
About Dr. Eduard Bover, DO
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1801831763
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bover has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bover accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bover works at
Dr. Bover has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Acidosis and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bover speaks Russian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.