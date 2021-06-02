Overview

Dr. Eduard Bover, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Bover works at Queen-Nassau Nephrology Svs in Mineola, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Acidosis and Acute Kidney Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.