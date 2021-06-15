Dr. Edson Erkulvrawatr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erkulvrawatr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edson Erkulvrawatr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edson Erkulvrawatr, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Management, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine - M.D..
Dr. Erkulvrawatr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southern Nevada Pain Center6950 W Desert Inn Rd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 259-5550
-
2
Andrew Kim DO Pllc2875 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 120, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 243-5550
-
3
Southern Nevada Pain Center1703 Civic Center Dr Ste 1A, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Directions (702) 243-5550
-
4
Southern Nevada Pain Center2340 E Calvada Blvd Ste 6, Pahrump, NV 89048 Directions (866) 690-6950
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Erkulvrawatr?
I have been going to Dr. "E"., since 2013. I have cried with him, laughed with him and listened very intently while he explained in a clear concise manner what was medically wrong and how he planned on treating me. I love this man/doctor he is very compassionate, empathetic, and extremely understanding. He will listen to your questions and provide you with answers that you will be able to understand and if you don't ask him again he won't mind. He would rather tell you something over and over a couple of times than for you to go away confused. He has helped me get through the worst times in my life and I am sure that he can help you as well. I highly recommend Dr. "E" and his staff to be your Pain Management Team in Las Vegas and Pahrump.
About Dr. Edson Erkulvrawatr, MD
- Pain Management
- 21 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1306053848
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology - New York University Medical Center New York
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine - M.D.
- Rhodes College - BS Biology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erkulvrawatr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erkulvrawatr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erkulvrawatr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erkulvrawatr works at
Dr. Erkulvrawatr has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erkulvrawatr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Erkulvrawatr speaks Cantonese, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Erkulvrawatr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erkulvrawatr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erkulvrawatr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erkulvrawatr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.