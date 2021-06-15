See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Edson Erkulvrawatr, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Edson Erkulvrawatr, MD

Pain Management
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Edson Erkulvrawatr, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Management, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine - M.D..

Dr. Erkulvrawatr works at Southern Nevada Pain Center in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV, North Las Vegas, NV and Pahrump, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Nevada Pain Center
    6950 W Desert Inn Rd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 259-5550
  2. 2
    Andrew Kim DO Pllc
    2875 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 120, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 243-5550
  3. 3
    Southern Nevada Pain Center
    1703 Civic Center Dr Ste 1A, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 243-5550
  4. 4
    Southern Nevada Pain Center
    2340 E Calvada Blvd Ste 6, Pahrump, NV 89048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 690-6950

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Erkulvrawatr?

    Jun 15, 2021
    I have been going to Dr. "E"., since 2013. I have cried with him, laughed with him and listened very intently while he explained in a clear concise manner what was medically wrong and how he planned on treating me. I love this man/doctor he is very compassionate, empathetic, and extremely understanding. He will listen to your questions and provide you with answers that you will be able to understand and if you don't ask him again he won't mind. He would rather tell you something over and over a couple of times than for you to go away confused. He has helped me get through the worst times in my life and I am sure that he can help you as well. I highly recommend Dr. "E" and his staff to be your Pain Management Team in Las Vegas and Pahrump.
    Deanna Waters-Maria — Jun 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edson Erkulvrawatr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Edson Erkulvrawatr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Erkulvrawatr to family and friends

    Dr. Erkulvrawatr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Erkulvrawatr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Edson Erkulvrawatr, MD.

    About Dr. Edson Erkulvrawatr, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306053848
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Anesthesiology - New York University Medical Center New York
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine - M.D.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Rhodes College - BS Biology
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edson Erkulvrawatr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erkulvrawatr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Erkulvrawatr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Erkulvrawatr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Erkulvrawatr has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erkulvrawatr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Erkulvrawatr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erkulvrawatr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erkulvrawatr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erkulvrawatr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Edson Erkulvrawatr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.