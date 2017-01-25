See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Newark, NJ
Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edsel Antonio, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Christ Hospital and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Antonio works at NBIMC - Maternal - Fetal Medicine in Newark, NJ with other offices in Jersey City, NJ and Cranford, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NBIMC - Maternal - Fetal Medicine
    201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 437-5267
  2. 2
    Rejuv Gynecology and Obstetrics
    1 Journal Square Plz Ste 22, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 213-0255
  3. 3
    Rejuv Gynecology and Obstetrics
    19 Holly St Ste A, Cranford, NJ 07016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 213-0254

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Christ Hospital
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Gynecology Procedures Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Jan 25, 2017
Love Dr Antonio. His office staff is disorganized. They don't return phone calls either. It's always the patient calling back several times in order to get things done.
babynurse in nj — Jan 25, 2017
About Dr. Edsel Antonio, DO

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 11 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1265790752
Education & Certifications

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Edsel Antonio, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antonio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Antonio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Antonio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Antonio has seen patients for Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antonio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Antonio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antonio.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antonio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antonio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

