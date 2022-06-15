Dr. Edriss Estime, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estime is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edriss Estime, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Edriss Estime, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from St Matthew's University (Grand Cayman) and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Dr. Estime works at
Clermont Internal and Cosmetic Medicine LLC290 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 404-5174Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ease of making appointments, Dr. Estime, is both patient and knowledgeable. Highly recommends.
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Creole, French and Haitian Creole
- 1720272859
- Harrisburg Hosp-Hershey Med Ctr
- St Matthew's University (Grand Cayman)
- U Mass
Dr. Estime has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Estime accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Estime has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Estime works at
Dr. Estime speaks Creole, French and Haitian Creole.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Estime. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estime.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Estime, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Estime appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.