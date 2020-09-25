See All Urologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Edouard Trabulsi, MD

Urology
4.8 (400)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edouard Trabulsi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Trabulsi works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Biopsy, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson Urology Associates
    33 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 955-1000
    Asplundh Cancer Pavilion
    3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 481-7465

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Radical Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Scrotal Mass Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of the Prostate) Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • HealthPartners
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 400 ratings
    Patient Ratings (400)
    5 Star
    (355)
    4 Star
    (29)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 25, 2020
    Very good. Wasn't rushed. Made me feel comfortable. Answered all my questions.
    Mar Emery — Sep 25, 2020
    About Dr. Edouard Trabulsi, MD

    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215956974
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital|Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine &amp; Biomedical Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edouard Trabulsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trabulsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trabulsi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trabulsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trabulsi has seen patients for Prostate Biopsy, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trabulsi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    400 patients have reviewed Dr. Trabulsi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trabulsi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trabulsi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trabulsi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

