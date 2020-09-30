Dr. Edouard Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edouard Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edouard Martin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Medical Center, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Locations
South Florida Nephrology Associates2951 NW 49th Ave Ste 101, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 739-2511Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health Medical Center
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor.
About Dr. Edouard Martin, MD
- Nephrology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Creole and French
Education & Certifications
- NYU Med Ctr-Bellevue Hosp
- Yale Univ Sch of Med
- Yale University
- Internal Medicine
