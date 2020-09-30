Overview

Dr. Edouard Martin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Medical Center, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Martin works at South Florida Nephrology Associates in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.