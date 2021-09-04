Overview

Dr. Ednan Mushtaq, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Mushtaq works at ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery in Mc Lean, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Nose, Facial Fracture and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.