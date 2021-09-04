Dr. Ednan Mushtaq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mushtaq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ednan Mushtaq, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ednan Mushtaq, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Mushtaq works at
Locations
-
1
Ear Nose Throat & Facial Plastic Surgery Center6845 Elm St Ste 303, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 448-0005
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mushtaq?
I loved the willingness, helping and cooperative attitude of all the staff including the receptionist. I found Dr Ednan Mushtaq, a very devoted person. He excels professional skills and knowledge in his ENT treatments. He is a gifted Doctor.
About Dr. Ednan Mushtaq, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1639129091
Education & Certifications
- William E Silver MD/Emory University
- Uc Irvine Med Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mushtaq has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mushtaq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mushtaq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mushtaq works at
Dr. Mushtaq has seen patients for Broken Nose, Facial Fracture and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mushtaq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mushtaq speaks Urdu.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mushtaq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mushtaq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mushtaq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mushtaq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.