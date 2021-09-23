Dr. Ednan Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ednan Ahmed, MD
Overview
Dr. Ednan Ahmed, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.
Locations
Southern California Retina Center29645 Rancho California Rd Ste 217, Temecula, CA 92591 Directions
Southern California Retina Center1955 Citracado Pkwy Ste 301, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Went for a DM retina exam. Everything was explained. Dr found something else in my eye, he explained what it was and let me know that it was something not to worry about. The staff is great, helpful and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Ednan Ahmed, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- 1215093125
Education & Certifications
- Boston University, Boston Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School , Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ahmed using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Central Serous Chorioretinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Spanish and Urdu.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.