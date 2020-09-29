Dr. Edna Scheindling-Tokayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheindling-Tokayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edna Scheindling-Tokayer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edna Scheindling-Tokayer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Scheindling-Tokayer works at
Locations
Boca Raton Podiatry Center2900 N Military Trl Ste 205, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 235-5980Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
grateful for the clarity and level of care i always receive
About Dr. Edna Scheindling-Tokayer, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1184638710
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop University Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
