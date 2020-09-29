Overview

Dr. Edna Scheindling-Tokayer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Scheindling-Tokayer works at Elite Diabetes and Endocrine Specialists, LLC in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Dyslipidemia and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.