Dr. Edna Lopez-Maslak, MD

Pediatrics
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edna Lopez-Maslak, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Uermmmc College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Lopez-Maslak works at Bloomfield Pediatrics - PCP Affiliate in Bloomfield, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bloomfield Pediatrics - PCP Affiliate
    206 Belleville Ave Ste 204B, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 743-0202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 14, 2021
    Dr. Maslak is knowledgeable in her field, and takes time to learn about her patients and offer suggestions to issues. Dr. Maslak is very direct in her questioning, some might find that offensive. I highly recommend this doctor because she is also a development specialist and is very observant.
    PSI — Apr 14, 2021
    About Dr. Edna Lopez-Maslak, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1396716767
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
    Internship
    • University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Uermmmc College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of The East, Manila, Philippines
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
