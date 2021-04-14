Dr. Lopez-Maslak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edna Lopez-Maslak, MD
Overview
Dr. Edna Lopez-Maslak, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Uermmmc College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Lopez-Maslak works at
Locations
-
1
Bloomfield Pediatrics - PCP Affiliate206 Belleville Ave Ste 204B, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 743-0202
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez-Maslak?
Dr. Maslak is knowledgeable in her field, and takes time to learn about her patients and offer suggestions to issues. Dr. Maslak is very direct in her questioning, some might find that offensive. I highly recommend this doctor because she is also a development specialist and is very observant.
About Dr. Edna Lopez-Maslak, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1396716767
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center College of Medicine
- Uermmmc College Of Medicine
- University Of The East, Manila, Philippines
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez-Maslak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez-Maslak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez-Maslak works at
Dr. Lopez-Maslak speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez-Maslak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez-Maslak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez-Maslak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez-Maslak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.