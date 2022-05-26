Dr. Edna Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edna Flores, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Edna Flores, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UT Health Science Center and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Scripps Green Hospital and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Flores works at
cCARE La Jolla Cancer Center & Neurosurgery9850 Genesee Ave Ste 560, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 552-1410
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Compassionate, caring, attention to detail. She takes time to answer any and all questions.
- Hematology & Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396994604
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital - Dallas
- UT Health Science Center
- Medical Oncology
