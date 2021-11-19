See All Internal Medicine Doctors in El Paso, TX
Dr. Edmundo Rosales, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Edmundo Rosales, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with L A Co Usc Med Center

Dr. Rosales works at Providence Medical Partners in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Providence Medical Partners - Resler
    1575 N Resler Dr Ste D, El Paso, TX 79912 (915) 271-4652

  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Sleep Apnea
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Sleep Apnea
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ringworm
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stones
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 19, 2021
    Dr Rosales takes the time to explain all your concerns and he examines thoroughly. He asks everything related to the visit and gives very good advice
    — Nov 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Edmundo Rosales, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1649353723
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • L A Co Usc Med Center
    • Internal Medicine
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edmundo Rosales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosales is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Rosales has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosales works at Providence Medical Partners in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rosales's profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

