Dr. Edmund Torkelson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torkelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmund Torkelson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edmund Torkelson, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beaverton, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Torkelson works at
Locations
-
1
Edmund H. Torkelson DO PC1960 NW 167th Pl Ste 204, Beaverton, OR 97006 Directions (503) 614-8735
-
2
Fanno Creek Clinic, Portland, OR2400 Sw Vermont St, Portland, OR 97219 Directions (503) 452-0915Tuesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Torkelson?
I was very impressed with Dr. Torkelson. He took his time understanding my issues and asked plenty of follow up questions. He was very friendly, personable and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Edmund Torkelson, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1083701833
Education & Certifications
- Providence St Vincent Medical Center
- Grandview Hosp & Med Ctr
- WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
- University of Washington, Seattle
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torkelson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torkelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torkelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torkelson works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Torkelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torkelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torkelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torkelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.