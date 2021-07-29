Dr. Edmund Tomlinson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomlinson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmund Tomlinson Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edmund Tomlinson Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Tomlinson Jr works at
Locations
Annette Baggott MD PC371 Merrick Rd Ste 203, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 766-3322
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been going to this practice forever and when I was first pregnant, I met Dr. Tomlinson. He’s helped me through pregnancy losses and a healthy delivery. He’s always been respectful and answered any kind of crazy question I had. He’s always running on time with appointments and always makes sure he answers all my questions before ending the visit. He’s thorough and to the point.
About Dr. Edmund Tomlinson Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1841297595
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tomlinson Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tomlinson Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tomlinson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tomlinson Jr works at
Dr. Tomlinson Jr has seen patients for Pap Smear, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomlinson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomlinson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomlinson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomlinson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomlinson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.