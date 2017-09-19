Dr. Edmund Suski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmund Suski, MD
Overview
Dr. Edmund Suski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Locations
Hartford Ophthalmology Associates Inc19 Woodland St Ste 44, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 247-2169
Suffield Eye Care162 MOUNTAIN RD, Suffield, CT 06078 Directions (860) 668-6781
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Suski has a calm demeanor that inspired confidence in his abilities. He takes his time and makes sure you understand your personal diagnosis. He is effective, references current literature, and regularly updates his equipment and office processes. Great clinician!!
About Dr. Edmund Suski, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Suski speaks Polish.
