Dr. Edmund Schumacher, DPM
Overview
Dr. Edmund Schumacher, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Napa, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health St. Helena, Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center and Sonoma Valley Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3273 Claremont Way Ste 211, Napa, CA 94558 Directions (707) 252-4411
2
No Calif Medical Associates - Sonoma379 Perkins St, Sonoma, CA 95476 Directions (707) 996-3013
Sonoma Valley Hospital347 Andrieux St, Sonoma, CA 95476 Directions (707) 935-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health St. Helena
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
- Sonoma Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great health professional. Helps me have a better life.I have a bone that has dropped and he keeps it so I can walk. Shelley mcmaster
About Dr. Edmund Schumacher, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1164451431
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
