Dr. Edmund Schumacher, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Edmund Schumacher, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Napa, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health St. Helena, Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center and Sonoma Valley Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3273 Claremont Way Ste 211, Napa, CA 94558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 252-4411
  2. 2
    No Calif Medical Associates - Sonoma
    379 Perkins St, Sonoma, CA 95476 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 996-3013
  3. 3
    Sonoma Valley Hospital
    347 Andrieux St, Sonoma, CA 95476 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 935-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health St. Helena
  • Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
  • Sonoma Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Edmund Schumacher, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1164451431
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edmund Schumacher, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schumacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schumacher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schumacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schumacher has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schumacher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schumacher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schumacher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schumacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schumacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.