See All Otolaryngologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Edmund Pribitkin, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Edmund Pribitkin, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (69)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Edmund Pribitkin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Pribitkin works at Thomas Jefferson Otolaryngology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
    925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sinusitis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Nasal Polyp
Sinusitis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Nasal Polyp

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Smell and Taste Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Thyroid Tumor Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 69 ratings
Patient Ratings (69)
5 Star
(59)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Pribitkin?

Oct 14, 2020
Dr. P and his team were very thorough, informative, and comforting! I am only two days post op but I can already breathe better and see the difference in my nose. They all made the experience very calming and I had very little to no anxiety (unusual for me) the day of my procedure. Very satisfied with the experience and excited to see the final results. Recovery has been smooth and 100 percent worth it, thus far. Highly recommend the team at Jefferson- the residents in the OR were great, too! Doctor called me personally the night prior to surgery!
Kelly Klimowitch — Oct 14, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Edmund Pribitkin, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Edmund Pribitkin, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pribitkin to family and friends

Dr. Pribitkin's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Pribitkin

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Edmund Pribitkin, MD.

About Dr. Edmund Pribitkin, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese, German, Russian and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1124044789
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Stanford Hospital and Clinics
Fellowship
Residency
  • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Residency
Internship
  • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Internship
Medical Education
  • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Edmund Pribitkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pribitkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pribitkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pribitkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pribitkin works at Thomas Jefferson Otolaryngology in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Pribitkin’s profile.

Dr. Pribitkin has seen patients for Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pribitkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

69 patients have reviewed Dr. Pribitkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pribitkin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pribitkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pribitkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Edmund Pribitkin, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.