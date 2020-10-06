Overview

Dr. Edmund Mandel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Mandel works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Rheumatology, Urology in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Hesitancy and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.